UFC on ESPN 13 Highlights: Calvin Kattar Outlasts Dan Ige in FireFight

Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige served as the main event of UFC on ESPN 13.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout on Wednesday night (July 15, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 13 event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island.

There was no feeling out process at all in this fight as both guys came out aggressive and were landing at will. As the fight went on, the confidence of Ige started to increase. Both guys stunned each other in a close back and forth fight.

There were some takedowns mixed in there mostly from Kattar although Igle briefly got a takedown. Just like they had started it, it ended with fireworks as Igle went for a takedown, but Kattar tossed him aside and landed strikes. The judges gave the win to Kattar.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC's official Twitter account:

Kattar entered this fight after scoring a TKO win over Jeremy Stephens at the UFC 249 pay-per-view event from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Before that, he dropped a decision loss to Zabit Magomedsharipov at the UFC Moscow event and then Kattar blitzed Ricardo Lamas his way to victory at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois where he won by TKO.

Ige was on a five-fight winning streak heading into this fight with a decision win over Edson Barboza at the UFC on ESPN 8event from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on ESPN. Before that, he got a decision win over Mirsad Bektic at UFC 247, a TKO win over Mike Santiago at UFC 225, a decision victory over Jordan Griffin in December 2018, and then a submission win over Danny Henry in March 2019. He also went the distance with Kevin Aguilar in June 2019.

