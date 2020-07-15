UFC on ESPN 13 Highlights: Jack Shore Taps Aaron Phillips

Jack Shore vs. Aaron Phillips kicked off UFC on ESPN 13 in style.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout on Wednesday night (July 15, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 13 event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island.

Shore was able to land a takedown in the second round and make his way to back mount where he locked in a rear-naked choke to score the second-round submission win. This extended his undefeated streak.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

