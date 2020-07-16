UFC on ESPN 13 Highlights: Khamzat Chimaev Chokes Out John Phillips

John Phillips vs. Khamzat Chimaev was one-sided at UFC on ESPN 13.

The two fighters met in a bout on Wednesday night (July 15, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 13 event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island.

Chimaev had an extremely impressive UFC debut as he went out there and smashed his opponent for the first round. Phillips only landed one strike while Chimaev got in 72. In the second round, Chimaev got a D’Arce choke in for the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Just getting started 🤯



🇸🇪 @KChimaev gave us a debut to remember!



Watch the main card on @ESPN / E+. #UFCFightIsland1 pic.twitter.com/AUZvVbHZPn — UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2020

