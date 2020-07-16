UFC on ESPN 13 Highlights: Lerone Murphy TKO’s Ricardo Ramos With Ground and Pound

Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy was a smashing affair at UFC on ESPN 13.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout on Wednesday night (July 15, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 13 event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island.

Murphy managed to get him on the ground and then unleashed with strikes on the ground in order to score the TKO win as the referee pulled him off. An impressive first round win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

