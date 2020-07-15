UFC on ESPN 13 Highlights: Liana Jojua Gets Nasty Armbar Win

Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua ended in nasty fashion at UFC on ESPN 13.

The two fighters met in a women’s flyweight bout on Wednesday night (July 15, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 13 event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island.

Jojua came out and did some work in this fight as he punched her in the face, got a takedown, and then started wrenching on the arm of Belbita in order to get the armbar win. It took her two times, but she did some damage.

