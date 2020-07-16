UFC on ESPN 13 Highlights: Modestas Bukauskas Scores Odd TKO Win

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Andreas Michailidis ended up interesting at UFC on ESPN 13.

The two fighters met in a bout on Wednesday night (July 15, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 13 event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island.

At the end of the first round, Michailidis was trying to get a takedown and had him pinned up against the fence. This is when Bukauskas landed a flurry of elbow strikes to the side of the head of his opponent. Michailidis fell to his knees and the round ended.

However, he was up against the fence and the door opened as the cornermen were trying to get inside of the Octagon. When that happened, he fell backward and the fight was stopped.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

The referee waved this one off after @ModestasBukaus1's elbows did the damage 💪 #UFCFightIsland1 pic.twitter.com/PihDN5HA0G — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 16, 2020

