UFC on ESPN 13 Highlights: Mounir Lazzez Outlasts Abdul Razzak Alhassan in Wild Fight

Abdul Razzak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez opened the main card of UFC on ESPN 13.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout on Wednesday night (July 15, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 13 event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island. UFC President Dana White had hyped up this fight and it delivered.

These two fighters went out and had some great exchanges with no fear of danger. However, Lazzez was smart as he welcomed those exchanges in order to get takedowns, but he didn’t do much damage while there.

Come round three, Alhassan tried for his own takedowns. The only problem was that he wasn’t able to keep Lazzez down. The judges gave the win to Lazzez.

Alhassan went on a lengthy winning streak to get to the UFC in 2016. From 2017 to now, he dropped a split decision loss to Omari Akhmedov before ripping off three straight wins over Sabah Homasi by KO in back-to-back performances at UFC 218 and UFC 220 before knocking out Niko Price at UFC 228.

Lazzez went 9-1 to earn a contract with the UFC. This fight marked his promotional debut. He had been on a two-fight winning streak with both of them ending by first-round TKO.

