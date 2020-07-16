UFC on ESPN 13 Highlights: Tim Elliott Outpoints Ryan Benoit

Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit served as the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 13.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout on Wednesday night (July 15, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 13 event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island.

It was a good paced fight with them mostly striking in the first round. Things changed once it hit the second round as Elliott was looking to get takedowns in volume, more so than he did in the first round.

At one point, Elliott went for a takedown, but ate a kick to the face by Benoit. Eventually, Elliott scored a takedown and did some damage. Benoit came alive in the third round and was able to let his hands go. The judges gave the win to Elliott.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Elliott entered this contest on a three-fight losing streak and went 1-4 in his last five bouts. He lost to Deveson Figeriredo by submission, Askar Askarov by decision, and Brandon Roval in May via submission.

Benoit entered this bout by going 2-3 in his last five bouts. In his last three, he got edged out by Brandon Moren in December 2016, beat Ashkan Mokhtarian in November 2017 by KO and a loss to Heili Alateng by split decision in December 2019.

