UFC on ESPN 13 Promotional Guidelines Payouts: Tim Elliott Is Top Earner With $10k

The UFC on ESPN 13 promotional guidelines payouts are in.
On July 15, UFC on ESPN 13 took place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. In the main event, featherweights Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige collided. After five rounds of action, Kattar was awarded the unanimous decision victory. Both men walked away with $5,000 each for wearing Reebok gear and adhering to promotional guidelines.
Topping the list was co-headliner Tim Elliott. The flyweight snagged a unanimous decision victory over Ryan Benoit. Elliot’s outfitting pay comes out to $10,000, while Benoit took home $5,000.
Eight fighters tied for second place on the promotional guidelines payout list. As mentioned, Kattar, Ige, and Benoit made $5,000. The others are Jimmie Rivera, Cody Stamann, Abdul Razak Alhassan, Ricardo Ramos, and Jared Gordon.
UFC on ESPN 13 Promotional Guidelines Payouts
There were plenty of other fighters who received compliance payouts. Peep the full list below (via MMAJunkie):
- Calvin Kattar: $5,000
- def. Dan Ige: $5,000
- Tim Elliott: $10,000
- def. Ryan Benoit: $5,000
- Jimmie Rivera: $5,000
- def. Cody Stamann: $5,000
- Taila Santos: $3,500
- def. Molly McCann: $4,000
- Mounir Lazzez: $3,500
- def. Abdul Razak Alhassan: $5,000
- Khamzat Chimaev: $3,500
- def. John Phillips: $4,000
- Lerone Murphy: $3,500
- def. Ricardo Ramos: $5,000
- Modestas Bukauskas: $3,500
- def. Andreas Michailidis: $3,500
- Jared Gordon: $5,000
- def. Chris Fishgold: $4,000
- Liana Jojua: $3,500
- def. Diana Belbita: $3,500
- Jack Shore: $3,500
- def. Aaron Phillips: $3,500
The total in compliance payouts for UFC on ESPN 13 comes out to $97,000. Fighters also receive 20-30 percent in royalties for any merchandise sold with their likeness. Keep in mind, this pay does not include bonuses or salaries.
If you missed any of the UFC on ESPN 13 action, be sure to peep the homepage of MMA News. We’ve got results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Be sure to join us again for live coverage of the UFC’s next event on July 18.