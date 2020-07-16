UFC on ESPN 13 Promotional Guidelines Payouts: Tim Elliott Is Top Earner With $10k

The UFC on ESPN 13 promotional guidelines payouts are in.

On July 15, UFC on ESPN 13 took place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. In the main event, featherweights Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige collided. After five rounds of action, Kattar was awarded the unanimous decision victory. Both men walked away with $5,000 each for wearing Reebok gear and adhering to promotional guidelines.

Topping the list was co-headliner Tim Elliott. The flyweight snagged a unanimous decision victory over Ryan Benoit. Elliot’s outfitting pay comes out to $10,000, while Benoit took home $5,000.

Eight fighters tied for second place on the promotional guidelines payout list. As mentioned, Kattar, Ige, and Benoit made $5,000. The others are Jimmie Rivera, Cody Stamann, Abdul Razak Alhassan, Ricardo Ramos, and Jared Gordon.

UFC on ESPN 13 Promotional Guidelines Payouts

There were plenty of other fighters who received compliance payouts. Peep the full list below (via MMAJunkie):

Calvin Kattar: $5,000

def. Dan Ige: $5,000

Tim Elliott: $10,000

def. Ryan Benoit: $5,000

Jimmie Rivera: $5,000

def. Cody Stamann: $5,000

Taila Santos: $3,500

def. Molly McCann: $4,000

Mounir Lazzez: $3,500

def. Abdul Razak Alhassan: $5,000

Khamzat Chimaev: $3,500

def. John Phillips: $4,000

Lerone Murphy: $3,500

def. Ricardo Ramos: $5,000

Modestas Bukauskas: $3,500

def. Andreas Michailidis: $3,500

Jared Gordon: $5,000

def. Chris Fishgold: $4,000

Liana Jojua: $3,500

def. Diana Belbita: $3,500

Jack Shore: $3,500

def. Aaron Phillips: $3,500

The total in compliance payouts for UFC on ESPN 13 comes out to $97,000. Fighters also receive 20-30 percent in royalties for any merchandise sold with their likeness. Keep in mind, this pay does not include bonuses or salaries.

