UFC on ESPN 13 Results: Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige

UFC on ESPN 13 goes down tonight (Wednesday, July 15, 2020) from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige in a featherweight bout.

Kattar entered this fight after scoring a TKO win over Jeremy Stephens at the UFC 249 pay-per-view event from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Before that, he dropped a decision loss to Zabit Magomedsharipov at the UFC Moscow event and then Kattar blitzed Ricardo Lamas his way to victory at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois where he won by TKO.

Ige was on a five-fight winning streak heading into this fight with a decision win over Edson Barboza at the UFC on ESPN 8event from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on ESPN. Before that, he got a decision win over Mirsad Bektic at UFC 247, a TKO win over Mike Santiago at UFC 225, a decision victory over Jordan Griffin in December 2018, and then a submission win over Danny Henry in March 2019. He also went the distance with Kevin Aguilar in June 2019.

The co-headliner will see Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit in a flyweight bout. Jimmie Rivera vs. Cody Stamann in a featherweight showdown, Molly McCann vs. Taila Santos in a women’s featherweight bout, and Abdul Razzak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez in a welterweight fight rounds out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC On ESPN 13 results below later tonight.

Quick UFC On ESPN 13 Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Featherweight bout: Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige

Flyweight bout: Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit

Featherweight bout: Jimmie Rivera vs. Cody Stamann

Women’s featherweight bout: Molly McCann vs. Taila Santos

Welterweight bout: Abdul Razzak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez

Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Middleweight bout: John Phillips vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Featherweight bout: Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy

Featherweight bout: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Andreas Michailidis

Light heavyweight bout: Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold

Women’s flyweight bout: Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua

Bantamweight bout: Jack Shore vs. Aaron Phillips