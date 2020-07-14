UFC on ESPN 13 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Official, One Fight Scrapped

The UFC on ESPN 13 weigh-in results are in.

Tomorrow night (July 15), the second event on the UFC’s “Fight Island” trip will take place. The action will be held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. In the main event, featherweights Calvin Katter and Dan Ige will collide. Both men made weight with Kattar tipping the scales at 146 pounds and Ige hitting the 145-pound mark.

The co-headliners also hit their target weights. Ryan Benoit clocked in at 126 pounds, while Tim Elliott weighed in at 125 pounds. MMA News interviewed Tim Elliott ahead of fight night and you can check that out here.

As far as scale fails go, Abdul Razak Alhassan missed weight for his scheduled welterweight clash with Mounir Lazzez. Alhassan weighed in at 174 pounds, which is three pounds over the welterweight limit for non-title fights. Chris Fishgold failed to make the featherweight limit for his bout with Jared Gordon, clocking in at 149 pounds.

One fight is off the card due to weigh-cutting issues. Kenneth Bergh has been removed from the card. He was supposed to meet Jorge Gonzalez in the first UFC on ESPN 13 bout.

John Phillips was the final fighter to tip the scales and he made the middleweight limit at 186 pounds.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Dan Ige (145)

Ryan Benoit (126) vs. Tim Elliott (125)

Jimmie Rivera (145) vs. Cody Stamann (145)

Molly McCann (125) vs. Taila Santos (125)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (174)* vs. Mounir Lazzez (171)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+)

John Phillips (186) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (186)

Lerone Murphy (146) vs. Ricardo Ramos (145)

Modestas Bukauskas (205) vs. Andreas Michailidis (206)

Chris Fishgold (149)* vs. Jared Gordon (145)

Diana Belbita (125) vs. Liana Jojua (126)

Aaron Phillips (135) vs. Jack Shore (136)

Kenneth Bergh (N/A)** vs. Jorge Gonzalez (205)

*- Fighter missed weight

** – Fight is canceled due to weight cutting issues