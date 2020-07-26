UFC on ESPN 14 Bonuses: Six Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC on ESPN 14 bonuses have been released.

On July 25, the UFC had its fourth stop on the “Fight Island” trip. UFC on ESPN 14 was held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The event’s preliminary action aired live on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card also aired on ESPN and ESPN+.

In the main event, Robert Whittaker and Darren Till collided in a middleweight bout. The bout went the distance. Whittaker was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

The co-headliner saw light heavyweights Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira go one-on-one. Rua ended up going 3-0 against “Lil’ Nog” with his split decision victory. Nogueira says this was the last bout in his pro MMA career.

Also featured on the main card was a heavyweight clash. Fabricio Werdum shared the Octagon with Alexander Gustafsson, who was coming out of a short retirement. In the end, it was Werdum who scored the first-round submission victory. This was the last fight on Werdum’s UFC contract and he doesn’t plan to re-sign with the promotion.

Werdum earned a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night.” Also taking home bonus pay was the fast-rising Khamzat Chimaev for his first-round TKO victory over Rhys McKee. Also receiving a performance bonus was Tanner Boser, who stopped Raphael Pessoa via TKO in the second round.

Three other fighters scooped up bonus money. There was no “Fight of the Night.” Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Fabricio Werdum

Khamzat Chimaev

Tanner Boser

Paul Craig

Jesse Ronson

Tom Aspinall

Do you agree with the UFC on ESPN 14 bonus winners chosen?