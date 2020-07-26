UFC on ESPN 14 Highlights: Mauricio Rua Edges Out Antonio Rogerio Nogueira in Trilogy

Mauricio Rua vs Antonio Rogerio Nogueira brought the fight in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 14. This was their third fight against each other as the former UFC light heavyweight champion had won the previous two bouts.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout on Saturday night (July 25, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 14 event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island.

It certainly was an entertaining fight. There were moments where they had wild exchanges, takedowns, clinch work, and even a shoulder tackle that led to a takedown by Nogueira. Rua scored a takedown at the end of the fight. In the end, it was Rua that scored the split decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC's official Twitter account:

Respect to the legend.



🇧🇷 Watch the final moments of Antonio Rogerio Nogueira's career. pic.twitter.com/hdldgqy7h4 — UFC (@ufc) July 26, 2020

Nogueira, who had stated that this would be his retirement fight, entered the contest by going 2-2 in his previous four bouts with all of them ending by TKO. His previous bout saw him get finished by Ryan Spann at UFC 237.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion went to a majority draw with Paul Craig at the UFC Sao Paulo event from the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil in his previous bout. Before that fight, he got a TKO win in the third round over Tyson Pedro. He was on a three-fight winning streak, but in the main event of UFC Hamburg (also known as UFC Fight Night 134) that took place at Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany, Anthony Smith was able to score a KO win over the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

