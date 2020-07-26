UFC on ESPN 14 Highlights: Robert Whittaker Outlasts Darren Till

Robert Whittaker vs Darren Till closed out UFC on ESPN 14.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout on Saturday night (July 25, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 14 event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island.

In the first round, Till caught him with an elbow strike that briefly dropped Whittaker, who was quick to get back to his feet. In round two, it was Whittaker that landed a right hand that knocked down Till and worked him over with shots on the ground before Till got back to his feet.

Once round three came around, the style of the fight shifted and it became a more technical approach by both fighters. The winner was Whittaker thanks to a decision ruling by the judges.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

The Reaper gets it back in R2!! #UFCFightIsland3 pic.twitter.com/NRPgZz7rDE — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) July 26, 2020

Till entered this fight on a one-fight winning streak. He scored a split decision win over Kelvin Gastelum at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York after he had suffered a submission loss to then-UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at the UFC 228 pay-per-view event and then a second-round KO loss to Jorge Masvidal in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 5 on March 16, 2019, at The O2 Arena in London, England.

Whittaker was on a nine-fight win streak heading into his previous bout that saw him get TKO’d by Israel Adesanya that ended his reign as the middleweight champion at the UFC 243 pay-per-view from Sydney, Australia at the Marvel Stadium. Whittaker won the interim middleweight title when he beat Yoel Romero back at UFC 213 in July of 2017 by unanimous decision. The Las Vegas-based promotion booked this fight yet again in the main event for the UFC 225 pay-per-view event at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. This is where Romero suffered a devastating split decision loss to Whittaker.

Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till

