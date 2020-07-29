UFC on ESPN 14 Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters Face Six-Month Sits

The UFC on ESPN 14 medical suspensions are in.

The event took place on July 25 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. In the headliner, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker went one-on-one with Darren Till. Whittaker won the bout via unanimous decision. Both men have been medically suspended for 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Two fighters on the UFC on ESPN 14 card are looking at 180-day sits. Peter Sobotta is out for 180 days unless his right forearm X-ray is cleared by a doctor beforehand. Mike Grundy must be cleared by a maxillofacial doctor, otherwise, he’ll be out of action for 180 days.

Peep the full list of UFC on ESPN 14 medical suspensions below (h/t MMAJunkie).