Wednesday, July 29, 2020

UFC on ESPN 14 Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters Face Six-Month Sits

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Peter Sobotta
Peter Sobotta (Photo: Zuffa)

The UFC on ESPN 14 medical suspensions are in.

The event took place on July 25 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. In the headliner, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker went one-on-one with Darren Till. Whittaker won the bout via unanimous decision. Both men have been medically suspended for 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Two fighters on the UFC on ESPN 14 card are looking at 180-day sits. Peter Sobotta is out for 180 days unless his right forearm X-ray is cleared by a doctor beforehand. Mike Grundy must be cleared by a maxillofacial doctor, otherwise, he’ll be out of action for 180 days.

Peep the full list of UFC on ESPN 14 medical suspensions below (h/t MMAJunkie).

  • Robert Whittaker: Suspended 30 days for scalp and nasal lacerations with no contact for 21 days.
  • Darren Till: Suspended 30 days for “hard bout” with no contact for 21 days.
  • Mauricio Rua: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.
  • Antonio Rogerio Nogueira: Suspended 30 days for “hard bout” and left shin soreness with no contact for 21 days.
  • Fabricio Werdum: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.
  • Alexander Gustafsson: Suspended 30 days for submission with no contact for 21 days.
  • Carla Esparza: Suspended 30 days for left eyelid laceration with no contact for 21 days.
  • Marina Rodriguez: Suspended 30 days for “hard bout” with no contact for 21 days.
  • Paul Craig: Suspended 30 days for left eyelid laceration with no contact for 21 days.
  • Gadzhimurad Antigulov: Suspended 30 days for submission with no contact for 21 days.
  • Alex Oliveira: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.
  • Peter Sobotta: Suspended 180 days or until right forearm x-ray cleared by a doctor with no contact for 30 days due to left eyelid laceration.
  • Khamzat Chimaev: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest
  • Rhys McKee: Suspended 45 days due to TKO with no contact for 30 days.
  • Francisco Trinaldo: Suspended 30 days due to left cheek laceration with no contact for 21 days.
  • Jai Herbert: Suspended 45 days due to TKO loss with no contact for 30 days.
  • Jesse Ronson: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.
  • Nicolas Dalby: Suspended 30 days due to submission with no contact for 21 days.
  • Tom Aspinall: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.
  • Jake Collier: Suspended 45 days due to TKO with no contact for 30 days.
  • Movsar Evloev: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.
  • Mike Grundy: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by a maxillofacial doctor with no contact for 21 days.
  • Tanner Boser: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest.
  • Raphael Pessoa: Suspended 45 days for TKO with 30 days no contact.
  • Pannie Kianzad: Suspended 30 days for “hard bout” with no contact for 21 days.
  • Bethe Correia: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.
  • Ramazan Emeev: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest.
  • Niklas Stolze: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest.
  • Nathaniel Wood: Suspended 30 days for “hard bout” with no contact for 21 days.
  • John Castaneda: Suspended 30 days for right eyebrow laceration with no contact for 21 days.
SourceMMAJunkie

