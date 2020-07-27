UFC on ESPN 14 Promotional Guidelines Payouts: Shogun Rua & Francisco Trinaldo Lead The Pack

The UFC on ESPN 14 promotional guidelines payouts are in.

On July 25, UFC on ESPN 14 took place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. In the main event, middleweights Robert Whittaker and Darren Till collided. After five rounds of action, Whittaker was awarded the unanimous decision victory. Whittaker walked away with $10,000, while Till nabbed $5,000 for wearing Reebok gear and adhering to promotional guidelines.

Topping the list were Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Francisco Trinaldo. Rua defeated Antonio Rogerio Nogueira in their third encounter via split decision, while Trinaldo stopped Jai Herbert via TKO. Both “Shogun” and Trinaldo made $20,000 each in promotional guidelines pay.

Fabricio Werdum and Alex Oliveira tied for the second-highest promotional guidelines payouts. Werdum submitted Alexander Gustafsson in the first round, while Oliveira defeated Peter Sobotta via unanimous decision. Werdum and Oliveira took home $15,000.

UFC on ESPN 14 Promotional Guidelines Payouts

There were plenty of other fighters who received compliance payouts. Peep the full list below (via MMAJunkie):

Robert Whittaker: $10,000

def. Darren Till: $5,000

Mauricio Rua: $20,000

def. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira: $10,000

Fabricio Werdum: $15,000

def. Alexander Gustafsson: $15,000

Carla Esparza: $10,000

def. Marina Rodriguez: $4,000

Paul Craig: $5,000

def. Gadzhimurad Antigulov: $4,000

Alex Oliveira: $15,000

def. Peter Sobotta: $5,000

Khamzat Chimaev: $3,500

def. Rhys McKee: $3,500

Francisco Trinaldo: $20,000

def. Jai Herbert: $3,500

Jesse Ronson: $4,000

def. Nicolas Dalby: $5,000

Tom Aspinall: $3,500

def. Jake Collier: $5,000

Movsar Evloev: $3,500

def. Mike Grundy: $3,500

Tanner Boser: $4,000

def. Raphael Pessoa: $3,500

Pannie Kianzad: $4,000

def. Bethe Correia: $10,000

Ramazan Emeev: $4,000

def. Niklas Stolze: $3,500

Nathaniel Wood: $4,000

def. John Castaneda: $3,500

The total in compliance payouts for UFC on ESPN 14 comes out to $209,500. Fighters also receive 20-30 percent in royalties for any merchandise sold with their likeness. Keep in mind, this pay does not include bonuses or salaries.

