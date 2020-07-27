UFC on ESPN 14 Promotional Guidelines Payouts: Shogun Rua & Francisco Trinaldo Lead The Pack

The UFC on ESPN 14 promotional guidelines payouts are in.
On July 25, UFC on ESPN 14 took place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. In the main event, middleweights Robert Whittaker and Darren Till collided. After five rounds of action, Whittaker was awarded the unanimous decision victory. Whittaker walked away with $10,000, while Till nabbed $5,000 for wearing Reebok gear and adhering to promotional guidelines.
Topping the list were Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Francisco Trinaldo. Rua defeated Antonio Rogerio Nogueira in their third encounter via split decision, while Trinaldo stopped Jai Herbert via TKO. Both “Shogun” and Trinaldo made $20,000 each in promotional guidelines pay.
Fabricio Werdum and Alex Oliveira tied for the second-highest promotional guidelines payouts. Werdum submitted Alexander Gustafsson in the first round, while Oliveira defeated Peter Sobotta via unanimous decision. Werdum and Oliveira took home $15,000.
UFC on ESPN 14 Promotional Guidelines Payouts
There were plenty of other fighters who received compliance payouts. Peep the full list below (via MMAJunkie):
- Robert Whittaker: $10,000
- def. Darren Till: $5,000
- Mauricio Rua: $20,000
- def. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira: $10,000
- Fabricio Werdum: $15,000
- def. Alexander Gustafsson: $15,000
- Carla Esparza: $10,000
- def. Marina Rodriguez: $4,000
- Paul Craig: $5,000
- def. Gadzhimurad Antigulov: $4,000
- Alex Oliveira: $15,000
- def. Peter Sobotta: $5,000
- Khamzat Chimaev: $3,500
- def. Rhys McKee: $3,500
- Francisco Trinaldo: $20,000
- def. Jai Herbert: $3,500
- Jesse Ronson: $4,000
- def. Nicolas Dalby: $5,000
- Tom Aspinall: $3,500
- def. Jake Collier: $5,000
- Movsar Evloev: $3,500
- def. Mike Grundy: $3,500
- Tanner Boser: $4,000
- def. Raphael Pessoa: $3,500
- Pannie Kianzad: $4,000
- def. Bethe Correia: $10,000
- Ramazan Emeev: $4,000
- def. Niklas Stolze: $3,500
- Nathaniel Wood: $4,000
- def. John Castaneda: $3,500
The total in compliance payouts for UFC on ESPN 14 comes out to $209,500. Fighters also receive 20-30 percent in royalties for any merchandise sold with their likeness. Keep in mind, this pay does not include bonuses or salaries.
If you missed any of the UFC on ESPN 14 action, be sure to peep the homepage of MMA News. We’ve got results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Be sure to join us again for live coverage of the UFC’s next event on Aug. 1.