UFC on ESPN+ 30 Results: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez

UFC on ESPN+ 30 goes down tonight (Saturday, July 18, 2020) from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez for the UFC flyweight title.

Their first fight took place back in February at the UFC Norfolk event from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Figueiredo won the fight by TKO when Figueiredo dropped him with a major league right hand. Figueiredo followed up with a flurry of strikes on the ground for the win. Figueiredo didn’t win the title due to him missing weight.

Figueiredo was on a two-fight win streak with a decision win over Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 240 and then a submission victory over Tim Elliott in October 2019 heading into their original fight.

Prior to their first fight, Benavidez got impressive wins over Alex Perez and Dustin Ortiz before he earned his spot as #1 contender in the flyweight division with his performance against Jussier Formiga. This is where he picked up the TKO win at the UFC Minneapolis event from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The co-headliner will see a middleweight clash between Kelvin Gastelum and Jack Hermansson. Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev in a lightweight bout, Luana Carolina vs. Ariane Lipski in a women’s flyweight fight, and Askar Askarov vs. Alexandre Pantoja in a flyweight showdown rounds out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC on ESPN+ 30 results later tonight below:

Quick UFC on ESPN+ 30 Results

Main Card (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Vacant flyweight title bout: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez

Middleweight bout: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Jack Hermansson

Lightweight bout: Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev

Women’s flyweight bout: Luana Carolina vs. Ariane Lipski

Flyweight bout: Askar Askarov vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Preliminary Card (5 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Light heavyweight bout: Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov

Catchweight bout: Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani

Lightweight bout: Joel Alvarez vs. Joe Duffy

Bantamweight bout: Montel Jackson vs. Brett Johns

Bantamweight bout: Amir Albazi vs. Malcolm Gordon

Lightweight bout: Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Heavyweight bout: Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac