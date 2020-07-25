UFC on ESPN 14 Results: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till

Check out MMA News' UFC on ESPN 14 results, featuring a main event meeting between Robert Whittaker and Darren Till.

UFC on ESPN 14 goes down tonight (Saturday, July 25, 2020) from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Robert Whittaker and Darren Till in a middleweight showdown.

Till entered this fight on a one-fight winning streak. He scored a split decision win over Kelvin Gastelum at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event after dropping a submission loss to then-UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at the UFC 228 pay-per-view event and then a second-round KO loss to Jorge Masvidal in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 5.

Whittaker was on a nine-fight win streak heading into his previous bout that saw him get TKO’d by Israel Adesanya that ended his reign as the middleweight champion at the UFC 243 pay-per-view from Sydney, Australia at the Marvel Stadium.

The co-headliner will see Mauricio Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira in a light heavyweight bout.

There will be five additional fights on the main card, which includes Fabricio Werdum vs Alexander Gustafsson, Carla Esparza vs.Marina Rodriguez, Paul Craig vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov, Alex Oliveira vs Peter Sobotta, and Khamzat Chimaev vs. Rhys McKee.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC on ESPN 14 results below later tonight:

Quick UFC On ESPN 14 Results

Main Card (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Middleweight bout: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till

Light heavyweight bout: Mauricio Rua vs.Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

Heavyweight bout: Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Women’s strawweight bout: Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez

Light heavyweight bout: Paul Craig vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov

Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta

Welterweight bout: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Rhys McKee

Preliminary Card (5 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Lightweight bout: Francisco Trinaldo vs. Jai Herbert

Welterweight bout: Nicolas Dalby vs. Jesse Ronson

Heavyweight bout: Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier

Featherweight bout: Mike Grundy vs. Movsar Evloev

Heavyweight bout: Tanner Boser vs. Raphael Pessoa

Women’s bantamweight bout: Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad

Welterweight bout: Ramazan Emeev vs. Niklas Stolze

Bantamweight bout: Nathaniel Wood vs. John Castaneda