UFC on ESPN 14 Weigh-in Results: Whittaker & Till Make Weight

UPDATE: The UFC on ESPN 14 weigh-in results are in. Francisco Trinaldo is the only fighter to miss weight.

Tomorrow night (July 25), UFC on ESPN 14 will take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. In the main event, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Darren Till will collide. Both men made weight, clocking in at 186 pounds each.

The co-headliners, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira also made weight for their light heavyweight scrap. They both tipped the scales at 206 pounds. As expected, Fabricio Werdum and Alexander Gustafsson made weight for their heavyweight scrap. Werdum clocked in at 242 pounds, while Gustafsson made weight at 240 pounds.

Up to this point, everyone has made weight. The only fighter left to weigh in is Francisco Trinaldo. We’ll keep you posted once he weighs in.

Peep the UFC on ESPN 14 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Darren Till (186)

Mauricio Rua (206) vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (206)

Fabricio Werdum (242) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (240)

Carla Esparza (116) vs. Marina Rodriguez (115.5)

Paul Craig (206) vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov (206)

Alex Oliveira (171) vs. Peter Sobotta (171)

Khamzat Chimaev (171) vs. Rhys McKee (170.5)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+)

Francisco Trinaldo (160)* vs. Jai Herbert (156)

Nicolas Dalby (171) vs. Jesse Ronson (171)

Tom Aspinall (248) vs. Jake Collier (264)

Movsar Evloev (146) vs. Mike Grundy (146)

Tanner Boser (235) vs. Raphael Pessoa (264)

Bethe Correia (136) vs. Pannie Kianzad (136)

Ramazan Emeev (171) vs. Niklas Stolze (170.5)

Nathaniel Wood (136) vs. John Castaneda (136)

*- Fighter missed weight