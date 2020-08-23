UFC on ESPN 15 Bonuses: Headliners Nab FIght Of The Night

The UFC on ESPN 15 bonuses have been released.

The event took place inside Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX. Headlining the card was a bantamweight clash between Pedro Munhoz and Frankie Edgar. This fight saw the two fighters have a great bout that was all boxing.

Although Edgar did attempt and sometimes get takedowns, it was due to his game plan as he did that to fake out Munoz as a way to land some additional strikes from close range.

The co-main event was supposed to see more action between Ovince Saint Preux and Alonzo Menifield in a light heavyweight showdown. That wasn’t the case as it was pulled just hours before the event started due to OSP testing positive for COVID-19.

Thus, we got a new co-main event, which was Marcin Prachnio vs. Mike Rodríguez in a light heavyweight showdown. This fight saw Rodríguez score a first-round KO win after landing a nasty elbow strike.

The “Fight of the Night” honors went to Edgar and Munoz as expected because of such a good fight that they put on. Shana Dobson and Trevin Jones scooped up bonus money for their wins.

Were the right choices made for the UFC on ESPN 15 bonuses?

UFC on ESPN 15 Results: Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar

