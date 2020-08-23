Sunday, August 23, 2020

UFC on ESPN 15 Bonuses: Headliners Nab FIght Of The Night

By Andrew Ravens

The UFC on ESPN 15 bonuses have been released.

The event took place inside Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX. Headlining the card was a bantamweight clash between Pedro Munhoz and Frankie Edgar. This fight saw the two fighters have a great bout that was all boxing. 

Although Edgar did attempt and sometimes get takedowns, it was due to his game plan as he did that to fake out Munoz as a way to land some additional strikes from close range. 

The co-main event was supposed to see more action between Ovince Saint Preux and Alonzo Menifield in a light heavyweight showdown. That wasn’t the case as it was pulled just hours before the event started due to OSP testing positive for COVID-19. 

Thus, we got a new co-main event, which was Marcin Prachnio vs. Mike Rodríguez in a light heavyweight showdown. This fight saw Rodríguez score a first-round KO win after landing a nasty elbow strike. 

The “Fight of the Night” honors went to Edgar and Munoz as expected because of such a good fight that they put on. Shana Dobson and Trevin Jones scooped up bonus money for their wins.

Were the right choices made for the UFC on ESPN 15 bonuses?

UFC on ESPN 15 Results: Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC on ESPN 15. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Bellator

Bellator 244 Highlights (Video): Nemkov TKO’s Bader to Win LHW Strap

Bellator 244 took place tonight (Aug. 21) inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut airing on the Paramount Network and DAZN....
Read more
MMA

UFC Rankings Report (8/20/20): Major Shakeups At Heavyweight

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 252! Check out all the changes below! Men’s Pound for Pound:...
Read more
UFC

Dominick Reyes Unhappy With UFC 253 Booking Circumstances

Dominick Reyes may be getting a second chance at becoming the UFC light heavyweight champion at UFC 253, but he is still...
Read more
Boxing

Roy Jones Jr Happy With New Terms For November Date with Mike Tyson

Roy Jones Jr was not happy about the new November date with Mike Tyson. The two heavyweights were originally scheduled to face...
Read more
UFC

Sean O’Malley Fires Back At Ben Askren For Recent Criticism

Ben Askren had some harsh criticism for Sean O'Malley after his injury and loss at UFC 252 this past weekend, and "Sugar"...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

UFC on ESPN 15 Bonuses: Headliners Nab FIght Of The Night

The UFC on ESPN 15 bonuses have been released. The event took place inside Las Vegas, Nevada at the...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar At UFC on ESPN 15

Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar brought a compelling style to their fight.  The showdown served as the main event...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN 15 Highlights: Frankie Edgar Edges Out Pedro Munhoz

Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar exceeded expectations in their main event scrap.  The two fighters met in a bantamweight...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN 15 Highlights: Mike Rodríguez Quickly Stops Marcin Prachnio

Although not the original co-main event, Marcin Prachnio vs. Mike Rodríguez brought a good fight.  The two fighters met...
Read more
UFC

Ovince Saint Preux Tests Positive For COVID-19, Fight Scratched Hours Before Event

UFC on ESPN 15 will now be a nine-fight card as the co-main event between Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield is...
Read more
Bellator

Scott Coker Reveals Plan for Free Agent Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler is currently a free agent, and though Bellator president Scott Coker is uncertain whether his former lightweight champion will compete...
Read more
UFC

Dominick Reyes Unhappy With UFC 253 Booking Circumstances

Dominick Reyes may be getting a second chance at becoming the UFC light heavyweight champion at UFC 253, but he is still...
Read more
Results

UFC on ESPN 15 Results: Edgar Decisions Munhoz

UFC on ESPN 15 went down tonight (Saturday, August 22, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have...
Read more
UFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN 15

The final UFC on ESPN 15 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. 
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 244 Highlights (Video): Nemkov TKO’s Bader to Win LHW Strap

Bellator 244 took place tonight (Aug. 21) inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut airing on the Paramount Network and DAZN....
Read more
UFC

BREAKING: Darren Till vs. Jack Hermansson Targeted for Dec. 5

Another major middleweight showdown is set to take place in 2020 when former welterweight title challenger Darren Till collides with Jack Hermansson.
Read more
UFC

BREAKING: Amanda Nunes Defends FW Belt Against Megan Anderson at UFC 256

Megan Anderson will look to put an end to "The Lionness" Amanda Nunes' historic run when the two clash for the UFC...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube