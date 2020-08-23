UFC on ESPN 15 Highlights: Frankie Edgar Edges Out Pedro Munhoz

Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar exceeded expectations in their main event scrap.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout on Saturday night (August 22, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 15 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

This was a straight-up boxing match aside from the takedown attempts by the former UFC champion. He would go in and change up fake takedowns that would open Munhoz up for strikes while other times he would just get a brief takedown.

On the flip side, Munhoz kept the pressure on him and hunted him down before connecting with a flurry of strikes. In the end, it was Edgar that grabbed the split decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Munhoz, who has been fighting in the UFC since 2014, had gone 7-2 in his last nine fights and 3-1 in his last four fights. He went on a three-fight winning streak with a decision win over Bret Johns at UFC 227 before getting back-to-back TKO first-round wins over Bryan Caraway and Cody Garbrandt. His previous outing saw him drop a decision to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 238.

Edgar was last seen in the Octagon when he lost to Chan Sung Jung by TKO last December at the UFC Busan event from the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea. Before that, he had lost to Max Holloway for the featherweight title by unanimous decision at the UFC 240 pay-per-view event from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, he scored a unanimous decision win over Cub Swanson. The fight came back in April of 2018 at the UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Lee event. As a result of the win, he earned a title shot against “Blessed.”

UFC on ESPN 15 Results: Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN 15. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.