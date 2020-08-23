UFC on ESPN 15 Highlights: Mike Rodríguez Quickly Stops Marcin Prachnio

Although not the original co-main event, Marcin Prachnio vs. Mike Rodríguez brought a good fight.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout on Saturday night (August 22, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 15 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

It didn’t last long as after they had clinched up against the fence, Rodríguez connected with a devastating elbow strike that pretty much finished Marcin on his feet, but Rodríguez kept coming. He followed up with another elbow strike and punches on the mat to finish him for good.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MIKE RODRIGUEZ ARE YOU KIDDING ME!??? 😱😱😱@mrodmma ends your #UFCVegas7 co-main in less than a round! pic.twitter.com/QnWYhOivyX — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) August 23, 2020

The original co-main event was supposed to see Ovince Saint Preux and Shamil Gamzatov. Just hours before the event was supposed to start, it was announced that the bout was canceled due to Saint Preux testing positive for COVID-19.

