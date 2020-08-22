Saturday, August 22, 2020

UFC on ESPN 15 Results: Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar

Check out MMA News' UFC on ESPN 15 results, featuring a main event meeting between Pedro Munhoz and Frankie Edgar in a bantamweight bout.

By Andrew Ravens

UFC on ESPN 15 goes down tonight (Saturday, August 22, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy. 

It’s headlined by a meeting between Pedro Munhoz and Frankie Edgar in a bantamweight bout. 

Munhoz, who has been fighting in the UFC since 2014, had gone 7-2 in his last nine fights and 3-1 in his last four fights. He went on a three-fight winning streak with a decision win over Bret Johns at UFC 227 before getting back-to-back TKO first-round wins over Bryan Caraway and Cody Garbrandt. His previous outing saw him drop a decision to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 238. 

Edgar was last seen in the Octagon when he lost to Chan Sung Jung by TKO last December at the UFC Busan event from the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea. Before that, he had lost to Max Holloway for the featherweight title by unanimous decision at the UFC 240 pay-per-view event from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, he scored a unanimous decision win over Cub Swanson. The fight came back in April of 2018 at the UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Lee event.  As a result of the win, he earned a title shot against “Blessed.”

The co-headliner will see a light heavyweight bout between Ovince Saint Preux and Alonzo Menifield. Marcin Prachnio vs. Mike Rodríguez, Mariya Agapova vs. Shana Dobson, Daniel Rodriguez vs. Takashi Sato, and finishes out the main card. 

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC on ESPN 15 results below:

Quick UFC on ESPN 15 Results

Main Card (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

  • Bantamweight bout: Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar
  • Light heavyweight bout: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield
  • Light heavyweight bout: Marcin Prachnio vs. Mike Rodríguez
  • Women’s flyweight bout: Mariya Agapova vs. Shana Dobson
  • Welterweight bout: Daniel Rodriguez vs. Takashi Sato

Preliminary Card (5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

  • Women’s strawweight bout: Amanda Lemos vs. Mizuki Inoue
  • Lightweight bout: Austin Hubbard vs. Joe Solecki
  • Light heavyweight bout: Ike Villaneuva vs. Jordan Wright
  • Welterweight bout: Carlton Minus vs. Matthew Semelsberger
  • Bantamweight bout: Timur Valiev vs. Mark Striegl
