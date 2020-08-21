UFC on ESPN 15 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Set, Two Cancellations

UPDATE: The weigh-ins are complete! The main event and co-main event are locked in, but there were two fight cancellations.

The UFC on ESPN 15 weigh-ins are coming at you live today (Aug. 21).

Tomorrow night, UFC on ESPN 15 will take place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar will make his bantamweight debut against Pedro Munhoz. Munhoz is currently ranked #5 in the division, so should Edgar come out victorious, you can expect a top-5 placement for the UFC legend.

Co-headliners Alonzo Menifield and Ovince Saint Preux will also tip the scales. Menifield recently had his unbeaten record snapped by Devin Clark at UFC 250, and St-Preux is also coming off a loss, falling to Ben Rothwell in a failed bid at the heavyweight division. One of these two men will get back on track with a victory. Tomorrow, we’ll be bringing you coverage of the card, including live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Main Card (8:30 PM ET)

Pedro Munhoz (136) vs. Frankie Edgar (135.5)

Alonzo Menifield (204.5) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (205.5)

Marcin Prachnio (205.5) vs. Mike Rodriguez (205.5)

Mariya Agapova (125.5) vs. Shana Dobson (126)

Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) vs. Takashi Sato (170.5)* – Sato did not receive medical clearance to compete.

Prelims (5:30 PM ET)

Mizuki Inoue (115.5) vs. Amanda Lemos (115.5)

Austin Hubbard (156) vs. Joe Solecki (155.5)

Dwight Grant (169.5) vs. Calen Born ()* – Born pulled out of the fight. Fight canceled.

Ike Villanueva (205.5) vs. Jordan Wright (200)

Carlton Minus (170) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (170)

Trevin Jones (139.5) vs. Timur Valiev (140) – catchweight bout

*- Fighter missed weight