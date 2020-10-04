Sunday, October 4, 2020

UFC on ESPN 16 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

Four fighters got paid.

By Andrew Ravens
Germaine De Randamie (Photo credit: UFC)

The UFC on ESPN 16 bonuses have been released. The event took place inside the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island. 

Headlining the card was a clash between Holly Holm and Irene Aldana. This fight saw Holm put on one of her best performances in recent memory. 

Holm used the ability to keep Aldana guessing throughout the fight to her advantage as she would fake takedowns after throwing a combo or just throw combos that landed. Holm dominated this fight. In the end, Holm grabbed the decision win. 

Heading into this fight, Holm posted a 3-4 record in her last seven fights and was fresh off a win over Raquel Pennington. On the flip side, Aldana was coming off back-to-back wins. 

The co-main event saw more action between Yorgan de Castro and Carlos Felipe in a heavyweight slugfest. 

This fight saw a fun striking affair, but not a first round knockout finish that heavyweights are advertised for. The fight was decent with Felipe being the quicker striker while Castro was landing some harder shots. 

Felipe did a nice job of mixing up his strikes and it appeared that his body strikes were effective. In the end, the judges gave Castro the decision win. 

With there being four fighter performance bonuses, there was no “Fight of the Night” honors. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

  • Germaine De Randamie
  • Kyler Phillips
  • Dusko Todorovic
  • Luigi Vendramini

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC on ESPN 16. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

UFC on ESPN 16 Results: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana, Germaine de Randamie vs. Julianna Pena

Were the right choices made for the UFC on ESPN 16 bonuses?

