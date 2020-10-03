UFC on ESPN 16 Results: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana

UFC on ESPN 16 goes down tonight (Sat. October 3, 2020) from the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Holly Holm and Irene Aldana in a women’s bantamweight bout.

In her previous fight, Holm beat Raquel Pennington via unanimous decision at the UFC 246 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena. Before that, Holm dropped a loss to UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event. Holm entered this title fight 2-3 in her last five bouts and picked up a win over Magan Anderson by unanimous decision at the UFC 235 PPV event to earn a title shot.

Aldana scored a knockout win over Ketlen Vieira at UFC 245 in her latest fight. Before that she edged out a decision win over Vanessa Melo after dropping a decision to Raquel Pennington.

The co-headliner will see a heavyweight bout between Yorgan de Castro and Carlos Felipe. Germaine de Randamie vs. Julianna Pena, Tom Breese vs. Roman Kopylov, and Dequan Townsend vs. Dusko Todorovic finishes out the main card.

Randamie dropped her with a right hand in the early stages of the first round, but Pena got back to her feet. Randamie caught her later in the same round with the same punch. Pena was trying to reach and throw over hand strikes. While Pena was walking her down, she kept eating jabs and straights. Pena came right out and back her up against the fence. They both landed some big right hands before Pena went to her clinch gameplan. Pena scored a takedown and got into full guard. Pena was mixing up her strikes well from this spot while Randamie was doing her best to avoid them. Pena went for a choke, but let it go, and in the process, Randamie scrambled to top position. The third round saw them keep it on the feet with Randamie rocking her a few times. Pena clinched with her up against the fence and landed some good knee strikes. Randamie got a guillotine choke and that was a wrap.

Kyler Phillips vs. Cameron Else

Phillips wanted to make a statement and did just that. The second round saw him come out quick to hit a head kick then clinched up with him on the fence and got a takedown. Phillips got his back and rained down punches and elbow strikes before the referee called off the fight.

Dequan Townsend vs. Dusko Todorovic

Round one saw these guys trade some big shots. With a minute to go, Todorovic unloaded with combos up against the fence, but Townsend just stood there and ate them. Round two saw Townsend come out more aggressive and was letting his hands go. Todorovic worked for a takedown and got it. Todorovic worked towards full mount and rained down strikes to get the TKO win.

Main Card (10:30 PM ET, ESPN+)

Women’s bantamweight bout: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana

Heavyweight bout: Germaine de Randamie def. Julianna Pena by submission (guillotine choke) at 3:25 of Round 3

Bantamweight bout: Kyler Phillips def. Cameron Else by TKO (elbows) at :44 of Round 2

Middleweight bout: Dusko Todorovic def. Dequan Townsend by TKO (punches) at 3:15 of Round 2

Preliminary Card (7:30 PM ET, ESPN+)