UFC on ESPN 16 Weigh-In Results: All Fighters Make Weight

The UFC on ESPN 16 weigh-ins are complete, and all fighters have made weight for the event.

Tomorrow night (Oct. 3), Fight Island will play host to UFC on ESPN 16. In the main event, Holly Holm will try to potentially earn another world title shot when she faces Irene Aldana, who is seeking to earn her first crack at UFC gold. The event will serve as something of a bantamweight grand prix, as also scheduled to compete on the card with possible title-shot implications are former UFC featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie who will face Julianna Pena. In the co-main event, heavyweights Yorgan de Castro and Carlos Felipe will slug it out.

UFC on ESPN 16 takes place live tomorrow night, October 3. The main card will air live on ESPN and stream on ESPN+. The prelims will stream exclusively on ESPN+. Below is the full fight card and weigh-in results for the event.

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 10:30 PM ET)

Holly Holm (136) vs. Irene Aldana (136)

Yorgan de Castro (261) vs. Carlos Felipe (263)

Germaine de Randamie (136) vs. Julianna Pena (135.5)

Kyler Phillips (136) vs. Cameron Else (136)

Dequan Townsend (186) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 7:30 PM ET)

Carlos Condit (171) vs. Court McGee (170.5)

Charles Jourdain (145) vs. Joshua Culibao (145.5)

Jordan Williams (182) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (185.5)

Loma Lookboonmee (116) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (116)

Casey Kenney (136) vs. Alateng Heili (136)

Luigi Vendramimi (156) vs. Jessin Ayari (156)

