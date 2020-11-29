UFC on ESPN 18 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC on ESPN 18 bonuses have been released.

The event took place inside UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the card was a clash between Devin Clark and Anthony Smith. This fight saw Smith make a big statement. It all started when the former title contender came out with a takedown.

Smith made to work him over with strikes that eventually led to him getting a triangle choke for the win. He needed this win as he had lost his last few fights. Clark will remain out of the top 15 for now.

The co-main event saw more action between Josh Parisian and Parker Porter.

This fight saw fun yet lacking excitement in the first round. That all changed in the second round when Baeza managed to score a takedown. He rained down some big shots that ultimately led to the finish when he was able to stay on top, pass the guard of Sato and lock in the always dangerous arm triangle choke for the win.

There was no fight of the night award. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Nate Maness

Su Madaerji

Miguel Baeza

Anthony Smith

UFC on ESPN 18 Results: Devin Clark vs. Anthony Smith, Miguel Baeza vs. Takashi Sato

Were the right choices made for the UFC on ESPN 18 bonuses?