UFC on ESPN 18 Highlights: Anthony Smith Submits Devin Clark

Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis was what every fan envisioned seeing in a heavyweight fight, but that didn’t happen as the fight was pulled. Instead, Devin Clark vs. Anthony Smith took place.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout on Saturday night (November 28, 2020) at the UFC on ESPN 18 event from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This one didn’t last long. As Clark promised, this one ended in the first round, but it wasn’t how he wanted. Smith got a triangle off his back for the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN 🦁@lionheartasmith ends the #UFCVegas15 main event within round 1! 💪 pic.twitter.com/Y7D1fs3dHT — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) November 29, 2020

Clark went 3-1 in his last four fights and had gone on a two-fight winning streak thanks to back-to-back wins via decision over Dequan Townsend and Alonzo Menifield.

In his previous fight, Smith got beat by decision by Aleksandar Rakicat the UFC On ESPN+ 33 event and TKO’d by Glover Teixeira at the UFC Jacksonville event from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Before that, he scored a win over Alexander Gustafsson in front of his hometown crowd at the UFC Stockholm event from the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. Smith lost by fourth round submission. Prior to that, he went 3-1 including KO wins over Rashad Evans and Shogun Rua then a submission win over Volkan Oezdemir. He lost to Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title at UFC 235 by decision.

