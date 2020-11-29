UFC on ESPN 18 Highlights: Miguel Baeza Taps Takashi Sato

Miguel Baeza vs. Takashi Sato ended up replacing Josh Parisian vs. Parker Porter as the co-main event.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout on Saturday night (November 28, 2020) at the UFC On ESPN 18 event from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight ended in the second round thanks to Baeza locking in an arm triangle choke for the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Late in the second round, @Thunder92Baeza locked up an arm triangle to force the tap 💪 #UFCVegas15 pic.twitter.com/E1kHXNEX12 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 29, 2020

It's all over!! @Thunder92Baeza ends our #UFCVegas15 co-main via submission in round 2 💪



📺🇨🇦 Live on TSN 3/5 & RDS 2 pic.twitter.com/LU0JJYfTCW — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) November 29, 2020

Baeza had gone on an undefeated streak to make it to Dana White’s Contender Series. He then went and won two fights in the UFC thanks to victories over Hector Aldana and Matt Brown – both coming by TKO.

Sato went 3-1 in his last four fights and had gone 2-1 in the UFC, which includes a win over Ben Saunders by TKO, a loss to Belal Muhammad, and a TKO win over Jason Witt.

UFC on ESPN 18 Results: Devin Clark vs. Anthony Smith, Miguel Baeza vs. Takashi Sato

