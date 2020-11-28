UFC on ESPN 18 Results: Devin Clark vs. Anthony Smith

UFC On ESPN 18 goes down tonight (Sat. November 28, 2020) from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Devin Clark and Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight bout.

Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis was the original main event of this show, but it got nixed on Friday due to Blaydes testing positive for COVID-19. It’s been reported that this fight is being rescheduled for sometime in December. Whether that can be done remains to be seen.

The co-headliner will see a welterweight bout between Miguel Baeza and Takashi Sato. Josh Parisian vs. Parker Porter, Bill Algeo vs. Spike Carlyle, Norma Dumont vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith, and Jonathan Pearce vs. Kai Kamaka finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC On ESPN 18 results below:

Quick UFC On ESPN 18 Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN 2/ESPN+ 10 p.m. ET)

Light heavyweight bout: Devin Clark vs. Anthony Smith

Welterweight bout: Miguel Baeza vs. Takashi Sato

Heavyweight bout: Josh Parisian vs. Parker Porter

Featherweight bout: Bill Algeo vs. Spike Carlyle

Women’s bantamweight bout: Norma Dumont vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith

Featherweight bout: Jonathan Pearce vs. Kai Kamaka

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)