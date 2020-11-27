UFC on ESPN 18 Weigh-In Results: New Main Event Official

The weigh-ins are complete for UFC on ESPN 18, and all but one fighter successfully made weight.

The new main event between Anthony Smith and Devin Clark is official after both fighters hit their marks. This will be the seventh consecutive main event for Anthony Smith, and the first for Devin Clark. Devin Clark has had a bumpy UFC career thus far, but he has recently begun putting everything together as evident by his two consecutive wins. A main event victory on national television over a former title contender would do wonders for the Jackson-Wink MMA prospect’s momentum.

The only fighter to miss weight for the card was Norma Dumont, who came in more than three pounds over the bantamweight limit for her bout against Ashlee Evans-Smith. Dumont will be fined a percentage of her purse if Evans-Smith agrees to move forward with the bout at catchweight.

UFC on ESPN 18 takes place Saturday, November 28 from the UFC APEX. The main card kicks off at 10:00 PM Eastern, with the prelims beginning at 7:00 PM. Below is the full fight card and weigh-in results for tomorrow’s event:

MAIN CARD (10:00 PM ET)

Anthony Smith (205) vs. Devin Clark (204.5)

Josh Parisian (265.5) vs. Parker Porter (263)

Miguel Baeza (171) vs. Takashi Sato (170)

Bill Algeo (146) vs. Spike Carlyle (145.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (7:00 PM ET)

Norma Dumont (139.5)* vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith (135.5)

Martin Day (135.5) vs. Anderson dos Santos (135)

Gina Mazany (125.5) vs. Rachael Ostovich (125.5)

Kai Kamaka III (145) vs. Jonathan Pearce (145.5)

Malcolm Gordon (126) vs. Su Mudaerji (126)

Nate Maness (139.5) vs. Luke Sanders (140) – 140-pound catchweight

