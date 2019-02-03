UFC on ESPN+ 2 Bonuses & Attendance Revealed

Check out the attendance and who took home bonuses at UFC on ESPN+ 2 from Fortaleza, Brazil.

Tonight (Sat. February 2, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 2 went down from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. The event was the second UFC event to ever be broadcasted live on an ESPN platform. The Fortaleza crowd turned out for the event with a total attendance number of 10,040.

There were also some well-deserved bonuses tonight. UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker made his presence known. He defeated Justin Ledet in only 15 seconds with a first-round TKO win. The victory was good enough for a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus. Also, all-time submission leader Charles Oliveira extended his UFC record. He was able to overcome some early eye pokes from David Teymur en-route to a second-round submission victory.

Oliveira’s anaconda choke also earned him a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus. In the co-main event, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo also cashed in on a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus. He destroyed rising 145-pound contender Renato Moicano in the co-main event of the night, unleashing a horrendous body attack to but his fellow countryman away.

Finally, Marlon Moraes did a lot more than earn a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus. He solidified himself as the next challenger for the 135-pound strap. Moraes planted Raphael Assuncao in the first round with some beautiful shots, before sinking in a mounted guillotine choke for the first-round victory.

What do you think about the bonuses awarded tonight in Fortaleza?