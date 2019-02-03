UFC on ESPN+ 2 Highlights: Charles Oliveira Chokes Out David Teymur

Charles Oliveira put on a heck of a performance against David Teymur.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 2 from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. After landing some nice strikes in the second round, the UFC veteran stunned Teymur with strikes up against the fence then dropped down and got the tap with a choke for the win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

