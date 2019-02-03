UFC on ESPN+ 2 Highlights: Demian Maia Taps Lyman Good

Demian Maia tapped out Lyman Good.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 2 from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. Maia was able to completely control Good as he worked his way to getting his back in the first round and finishing it up with a rear-naked choke for the win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

