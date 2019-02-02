UFC on ESPN+ 2 Highlights: Jairzinho Rozenstruik Finishes Junior Albini

Jairzinho Rozenstruik put away Junior Albini.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 2 from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. In the second round of this slugfest, Rozenstruik lands the hook to drop him and swarms him for the TKO.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 2. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.