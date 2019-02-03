UFC on ESPN+ 2 Highlights: Johnny Walker Runs Through Justin Ledet

Johnny Walker ran through Justin Ledet

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 2 from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. This fight didn’t last long as it only went 15 seconds as Walker landed a spinning back fist and rolled it up with strikes on the ground to pick up the TKO win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

