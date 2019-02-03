UFC on ESPN+ 2 Highlights: Jose Aldo TKO’s Renato Moicano

Jose Aldo continues to turn back the time on his MMA career and did it again against Renato Moicano.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 2 from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. In the second round, Aldo landed a big knee strike to the jaw of his opponent and then finished him on the feet with strikes to lock up the win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

