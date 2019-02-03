UFC on ESPN+ 2 Highlights: Livia Renata Souza Edges Out Sarah Frota

Livia Renata Souza managed to edge out Sarah Frota.

The two fighters met in a women’s strawweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 2 from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. After three hard rounds of back and forth action, Souza managed to pull out the split decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 2. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

