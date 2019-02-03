UFC on ESPN+ 2 Highlights: Markus Perez Taps Anthony Hernandez

Markus Perez submitted Anthony Hernandez.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 2 from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. A body kick from Perez to start round 2 has Hernandez doubled over. Perez swarms him and jumps on his back to try the rear-naked choke. Hernandez trying to shake him off, but can’t. Perez drops for a standing D’arce choke and Hernandez goes out cold. Technical submission finish.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

First round featured heavy shots by Markus Perez ▶️ Watch the #UFCFortaleza prelims LIVE on ESPN+ https://t.co/tdWeAx6JsQ pic.twitter.com/8aiOzhivQN — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 3, 2019

