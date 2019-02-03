UFC on ESPN+ 2 Highlights: Marlon Moraes Submits Raphael Assuncao

Marlon Moraes picked up his third straight first-round victory over Raphael Assuncao.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 2 from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. Moraes dropped him after two big overhand rights and then locked in the guillotine choke for the W.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Marlon Moraes closes the show with redemption against Raphael Assuncao #UFCFortaleza pic.twitter.com/gkKX0hwosx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 3, 2019

