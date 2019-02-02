UFC on ESPN+ 2 Highlights: Said Nurmagomedov Stops Ricardo Ramos

Said Nurmagomedov made short work of Ricardo Ramos.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 2 from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. In the very first round, a huge back kick to the gut and Ramos doubles over. Said pours on the offense and there’s a first round TKO for Said Nurmagomedov.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

We're throwing spinning… stuff… Said Nurmagomedov lands an incredible back kick. ▶️ Watch the prelims LIVE on ESPN+ https://t.co/tdWeAx6JsQ pic.twitter.com/4VzaNogFz1 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 2, 2019

THAT IS IT! 🇷🇺Nurmagomedov SHINES in his second bout in the UFC! #UFCFortaleza pic.twitter.com/LfDdOMhbgG — UFC (@ufc) February 2, 2019

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 2. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.