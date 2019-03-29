UFC On ESPN 2 Live Weigh-in Results Today (March 29)

The UFC on ESPN 2 weigh-in results are coming at you live today (March 29).

Tomorrow night, UFC on ESPN 2 will take place inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Headlining the card will be a lightweight clash between Edson Barboza and Justin Gaethje.

The co-main event will see middleweights collide. David Branch will look to rebound from his TKO loss to Jared Cannonier when he clashes with Jack Hermansson. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Philadelphia from the prelims to the main event. We’ll have you covered with live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

The weigh-ins will begin at 9 a.m. ET. You can peep the live weigh-in results below. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updated results.

Here’s a live stream of the weigh-ins courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Main Card (ESPN)

Edson Barboza (155.5) vs. Justin Gaethje ()



David Branch (185.5) vs. Jack Hermansson (185)



Josh Emmett (145.75) vs. Michael Johnson ()



Karolina Kowalkiewicz (114.75) vs. Michelle Waterson (115.5)



Paul Craig (205) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5)



Sheymon Moraes (145) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (145.5)



Prelims (ESPN)

Jessica Aguilar (115.25) vs. Marina Rodriguez (114.75)



Desmond Green (155) vs. Ross Pearson (155.25)



Kevin Aguilar (145) vs. Enrique Barzola (145)



Kevin Holland (185) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)



Prelims (ESPN+)

Ray Borg () vs. Casey Kenney ()



Sabina Mazo (125.5) vs. Maryna Moroz (125.25)



Mark De La Rosa (135.5) vs. Alex Perez (135.25)