UFC on ESPN+ 2 Medical Suspensions: Four Fighters Receive Lengthy Layoffs

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC on ESPN+ 2, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.
Raphael Assunção vs. Marlon Moraes in a bantamweight bout headlined this show. José Aldo vs. Renato Moicano in a featherweight bout served as the co-headliner. Rounding out the six bout main card was Demian Maia vs. Lyman Good in a welterweight bout, Charles Oliveira vs. David Teymur in a lightweight bout, Johnny Walker vs. Justin Ledet in a light heavyweight bout, and Livia Renata Souza vs. Sarah Frota in a women’s strawweight bout.
Some of the more notable suspensions include Oliveira, Teymur, Rogerio Bontorin, and Magomed Bibulatov being out for 180 days.
UFC on ESPN+ 2 took place on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. The main card aired on ESPN + at 8 PM ET. The preliminary card aired ESPN + at 5 PM ET.
Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMAJunkie:
Marlon Moraes: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.
Raphael Assuncao: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.
Jose Aldo: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.
Renato Moicano: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.
Demian Maia: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.
Lyman Good: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.
Charles Oliveira: Suspended 180 days unless opthalmologist clears eyes; in addition, suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.
David Teymur: Suspended 180 days unless opthalmologist clears eyes; in addition, suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.
Johnny Walker: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.
Justin Ledet: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.
Livinha Souza: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.
Sarah Frota: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.
Markus Perez: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.
Anthony Hernandez: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.
Mara Romero Borella: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.
Taila Santos: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.
Thiago Alves: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.
Max Griffin: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.
Jair Rozenstruik: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.
Junior Albini: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.
Geraldo de Freitas Jr.: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.
Felipe Dias Colares: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.
Said Nurmagomedov: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.
Ricardo Ramos: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.
Rogerio Bontorin: Suspended 180 days unless doctor clears left thumb; in addition, suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.
Magomed Bibulatov: Suspended 180 days unless doctor clears left foot; in addition, suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.