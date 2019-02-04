UFC on ESPN+ 2 Medical Suspensions: Four Fighters Receive Lengthy Layoffs

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC on ESPN+ 2, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

Raphael Assunção vs. Marlon Moraes in a bantamweight bout headlined this show. José Aldo vs. Renato Moicano in a featherweight bout served as the co-headliner. Rounding out the six bout main card was Demian Maia vs. Lyman Good in a welterweight bout, Charles Oliveira vs. David Teymur in a lightweight bout, Johnny Walker vs. Justin Ledet in a light heavyweight bout, and Livia Renata Souza vs. Sarah Frota in a women’s strawweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Oliveira, Teymur, Rogerio Bontorin, and Magomed Bibulatov being out for 180 days.

UFC on ESPN+ 2 took place on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. The main card aired on ESPN + at 8 PM ET. The preliminary card aired ESPN + at 5 PM ET.

Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Marlon Moraes: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.

Raphael Assuncao: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Jose Aldo: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.

Renato Moicano: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Demian Maia: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.

Lyman Good: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.

Charles Oliveira: Suspended 180 days unless opthalmologist clears eyes; in addition, suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

David Teymur: Suspended 180 days unless opthalmologist clears eyes; in addition, suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Johnny Walker: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.

Justin Ledet: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Livinha Souza: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.

Sarah Frota: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.

Markus Perez: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.

Anthony Hernandez: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Mara Romero Borella: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.

Taila Santos: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.

Thiago Alves: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.

Max Griffin: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.

Jair Rozenstruik: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.

Junior Albini: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Geraldo de Freitas Jr.: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.

Felipe Dias Colares: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.

Said Nurmagomedov: Suspended 14 days with 7 days no contact.

Ricardo Ramos: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Rogerio Bontorin: Suspended 180 days unless doctor clears left thumb; in addition, suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Magomed Bibulatov: Suspended 180 days unless doctor clears left foot; in addition, suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.