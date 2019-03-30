UFC On ESPN 2 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC on ESPN 2 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

Tonight (March 30), UFC on ESPN 2 takes place inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In the headliner, Edson Barboza will collide with Justin Gaethje. The co-main event will see David Branch share the Octagon with Jack Hermansson.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News has been providing live coverage of the UFC on ESPN 2 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 10:15 p.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC on ESPN 2 post-fight press conference ends.