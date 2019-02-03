UFC on ESPN+ 2 Reebok Payouts: Four Veterans Top List

UFC on ESPN+ 2 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.
UFC on ESPN+ 2 took place on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. The main card aired on ESPN + at 8 PM ET. The preliminary card aired ESPN + at 5 PM ET.
Raphael Assunção vs. Marlon Moraes in a bantamweight bout headlined this show. José Aldo vs. Renato Moicano in a featherweight bout served as the co-headliner.
Rounding out the six bout main card was Demian Maia vs. Lyman Good in a welterweight bout, Charles Oliveira vs. David Teymur in a lightweight bout, Johnny Walker vs. Justin Ledet in a light heavyweight bout, and Livia Renata Souza vs. Sarah Frota in a women’s strawweight bout.
The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:
Raphael Assuncao: $15,000 def. Marlon Moraes: $4,000
Jose Aldo: $20,000 def. Renato Moicano: $5,000
Demian Maia: $20,000 def. Lyman Good: $4,000
Charles Oliveira: $20,000 def. David Teymur: $5,000
Johnny Walker: $3,500 def. Justin Ledet: $4,000
Livinha Souza: $3,500 def. Sarah Frota: $3,500
Marcus Perez: $4,000 def. Anthony Hernandez: $3,500
Mara Romero Borella: $3,500 def. Taila Santos: $3,500
Thiago Alves: $20,000 def. Max Griffin: $5,000
Jair Rozenstruik: $3,500 def. Junior Albini: $4,000
Geraldo de Freitas: $3,500 def. Felipe Colares: $3,500
Said Nurmagomedov: $3,500 def. Ricardo Ramos: $4,000
Rogerio Bontorin: $3,500 def. Magomed Bibulatov: $3,500