UFC on ESPN+ 2 Results: Assuncao vs. Moraes II

UFC on ESPN+ 2 goes down from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil tonight (Sat. February 2, 2019). The worldwide leader in mixed martial arts (MMA) has put together a great card for the Brazilian crowd. In the main event, bantamweights and fellow countrymen Marlon Moraes and Raphael Assuncao will go head-to-head.

The winner could very well be looking at a bantamweight title opportunity next. Also, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo makes his return. He’ll face off against rising 145-pounder Renato Moicano. Demian Maia will also be returning to the cage, as Lyman Good will test himself against the jiu-jitsu ace.

Check out MMA News’ live coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 2 below. Also, make sure to follow along on Twitter @mmanews_com:

Main Card (8:00 P.M. ET, ESPN+)

Johnny Walker vs. Justin Ledet Catchweight (123 pounds): Livia Renata Souza vs. Sarah Frota

Preliminary Card (5:00 P.M. ET, ESPN+)

Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez vs. Markus Perez

Anthony Hernandez vs. Markus Perez Welterweight: Max Griffin vs. Thiago Alves

Max Griffin vs. Thiago Alves Women’s flyweight: Taila Santos vs. Mara Romero Borella

Taila Santos vs. Mara Romero Borella Heavyweight: Junior Albini vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Junior Albini vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik Bantamweight: Geraldo de Freitas vs. Felipe Colares

Geraldo de Freitas vs. Felipe Colares Bantamweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Ricardo Ramos vs. Said Nurmagomedov Catchweight (127 pounds): Magomed Bibulatov vs. Rogerio Bontorin

