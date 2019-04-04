UFC On ESPN 2 Viewership Draws Average Of 828,000

The average viewership number for UFC on ESPN 2 is here.

UFC on ESPN 2 took place inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 30. This was the UFC’s eighth event on an ESPN platform with two being on the major network and six taking place on ESPN+. This does not include pay-per-view prelims, which have aired on ESPN.

UFC On ESPN 2 Viewership

UFC on ESPN 2 was going up against stiff competition from a pivotal college basketball game between Texas Tech and Gonzaga. This was evident in the main card’s average viewership, which was 828,000 (via MMAFighting.com). The Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga game took in an average of 7,722,000 viewers on TBS. That was followed up by Perdue vs. Virginia, which took in an even higher average at 10,486,000. UFC on ESPN 2 peaked at 1.4 million viewers for the main event.

Justin Gaethje shared the Octagon with Edson Barboza in UFC on ESPN 2’s headliner. The fight delivered in terms of action, but it didn’t last long. Gaethje shut the lights off Barboza with one punch in two minutes and 30 seconds. It’s yet another UFC fight for Gaethje that saw him scoop up at least one bonus check.

All things considered, was UFC on ESPN 2 a success in terms of viewership?