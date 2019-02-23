UFC on ESPN+ 3 Highlights: Chris Fishgold Chokes Out Daniel Teymur

Chris Fishgold was able to choke out Daniel Teymur.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 3 from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. In round 2, Teymur was taken down again and he’s given up his back. Fishgold has the rear-naked choke for the win



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Fishgold transitions to the arm bar, but Teymur gets out and survives to the end of the round! #UFCPrague pic.twitter.com/I8Tlww3bfj — UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2019

