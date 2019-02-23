UFC on ESPN+ 3 Highlights: Damir Hadžović Finishes Marco Polo Reyes

By
Randal Corp
-
0

Damir Hadžović managed to finish Marco Polo Reyes

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC on ESPN+ 3 from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. In round 2, Hadžović capped off the fight with strikes from back mount. 

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 3. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR